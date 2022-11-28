Int'l community must see realities of Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh – native of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 28. It's sad to see destroyed houses and graves in Azerbaijani Karabakh, native from Tabriz [Iran's East Azerbaijan], living in France Zhala Chelebiani Tabrizli said during her visit to liberated Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"I urge the international community not to remain indifferent to these realities. My father cried every time he talked about Karabakh. When we were children, we didn't really understand all the atrocities. Now, having seen everything with my own eyes, I understand better the reason why my father was crying. Hopefully, the liberated lands will be restored soon, people will return to their native places. We need to think about a wonderful future," she noted.