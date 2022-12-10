Diplomats, military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan visit Zangilan, Gubadli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, including military attaches, visited Zangilan and Gubadli districts on December 10. The trip was attended by representatives of about 70 embassies located in Baku and Ankara, and more than 10 international organizations - ambassadors, other diplomats, military attaches, as well as representatives of the relevant state structures of Türkiye, Trend reports.

In total, about 150 people arrived at the Zangilan International Airport by planes from Baku and Ankara.

It should be noted that the plane that landed from Ankara went down in history as the first international passenger flight to Zangilan International Airport, which was officially opened by the heads of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on October 20.

Another historical innovation was related to visa procedures. Thus, for the first time at Zangilan Airport, visas for foreign citizens were issued on the spot through the "ASAN Visa" system.

Diplomats and military attaches got acquainted with the Zangilan International Airport. Airport Director Vugar Hasanov informed the guests about the airport. The trip continued with a briefing on the work done and upcoming plans within the framework of the 1st State Program "Great return to the territories liberated from occupation", approved in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev provided detailed information on the history, strategic importance and economic potential of the Zangilan and Gubadli regions, the damage caused as a result of almost 30 years of Armenian military occupation. Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out here after the liberation of the country's territories by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, drew attention to the position of our country on issues such as the mine problem, the Zangezur corridor and the peace agenda of Azerbaijan.

Then the chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev made a presentation of the master plans for the cities of Zangilan and Gubadli.

Other speakers - special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Zangilan, Karabakh and Shusha - Vahid Hajiyev, Emin Huseynov and Aydin Karimov also informed the participants of the visit about the work done.

After the briefing, the participants of the visit went to the city of Zangilan. On the way, on the territory where the Okhchuchay River flows along the road, a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources informed about the environmental terror and damage caused by Armenia and a number of foreign companies that deliberately dump waste into the river.

In the city of Zangilan, the participants got acquainted with the scale of the destruction committed by Armenia and the reconstruction and restoration work currently underway, the new mosque built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as the first residential building, school and other projects.

Further, the participants of the visit, who arrived in the village of Agali, Zangilan region, were informed about the "Smart Village" project, the infrastructure of the village, the turbine-type HPP "Archimedes"

In Gubadli, the participants of the visit got acquainted with the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in the city destroyed by Armenia, toured the city center and got acquainted with the implemented infrastructure projects.

Then the ambassadors, other representatives of the diplomatic corps, including military attaches, as well as representatives of state institutions of the Republic of Türkiye, who participated in the trip, went to Baku and Ankara on special charter flights from Zangilan International Airport.