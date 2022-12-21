Azerbaijani peaceful protesters release statement: UN Security Council - hostage of double standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. It is regrettable that the UN Security Council has become a hostage of double standards, says the statement of participants of peaceful protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, Trend reports.

The statement against the one-sided and preconceived portrayal of this action at the UN Security Council's meeting, noted that the protest is peaceful, and civil society representatives demand an end to the plundering of Azerbaijan's natural resources and causing irreparable damage to the environment.

"We view the disregard for our legitimate concerns at the UN Security Council as disrespect, prejudice and a selective approach to civil society. We would like to emphasize with regret that the UN Security Council as the main body responsible for maintaining peace and security worldwide turned a blind eye to the 30 years of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands, to the policy of ethnic cleansing, to the Khojaly genocide, to the expulsion of over a million Azerbaijanis from their homes, to the deliberate destruction and looting of the country's cultural heritage, and to the policy of illegal settlement," the statement said.

As the statement goes, the UN Security Council didn't take any steps to implement its own resolutions. Thus, it is unfortunate that the UN Security Council has become a hostage of double standards.