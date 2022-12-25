ICRC cars freely pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The ICRC (the International Committee of the Red Cross) cars drove along the Lachin road [near Shusha, close to the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment], where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against environmental terrorism have been going on for the fourteenth day, Trend reports from the scene.

The rally participants declare they can establish equal conditions for the transport of all civilians, including civilians in need of help – the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, billionaire Ruben Vardanyan, the so-called "minister of Karabakh", prevents them from coming here and deliberately spreads fake information that, allegedly, Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis against civilians.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.