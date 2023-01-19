European Parliament's resolution contains totally baseless anti-Azerbaijani opinions – Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The European Parliament's resolution, adopted on January 18, 2023, contains totally biased and baseless anti-Azerbaijani opinions and caused justified discontent of the Azerbaijani public, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

She noted that the resolution envisages allegations of Azerbaijan's ‘military aggression against Armenia’, and the ‘blockade’ of Lachin-Khankendi road.

"The adoption of a resolution full of lies and fiction by the European Parliament shows once again the irresponsibility of this structure, as well as reveals the fact that it has become an instrument in the hands of Armenia. Of course, the pro-Armenian European parliamentarians were the initiators of this biased resolution. They neglected the international law in their personal interests," the MP said.

Huseynova outlined that the European Parliament has always had an unfairly prejudiced position against Azerbaijan, and has always expressed unfounded opinions against the country.

"European parliamentarians have become a tool in the hands of Armenians in exchange for bribes. This is no longer a secret to anyone. The recent corruption scandal in the Parliament revealed the true face of this organization. In particular, the ties of Armenians with MEPs accused of corruption prove once again that they've been bribed by Armenia. There is irrefutable evidence that Armenian businessmen, sitting in the European Parliament, finance members of the Parliament, thus setting them against Azerbaijan," Huseynova stressed.

She added that if the European Parliament were the "fair organization" that it is trying to present itself, it would not be silent on the 30-year occupation period of the Azerbaijani lands.

"Why does the European Parliament, which speaks of the territorial integrity of Armenia, not remember the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan? Given international law, the enactment of a resolution on Azerbaijan is not within the competence of the European Parliament. Therefore, this resolution is inappropriate and constitutes an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," the MP stated.

She underscored that the European Parliament strikes at the peace process in the region with its groundless decisions.

"Azerbaijan has established new realities in the South Caucasus with its historic victory in the second Karabakh War. These realities are primarily aimed at peace, cooperation, and security. The biased resolution of the European Parliament is just a piece of paper, and it will not be able to impede the peace processes and influence the will Azerbaijan," Huseynova said.