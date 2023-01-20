European Parliament's biased resolutions against Azerbaijan sponsored by pro-Armenian parliamentarians – MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The European Parliament's biased resolutions against Azerbaijan, adopted on January 18, 2023, are sponsored by parliamentarians who were previously represented in the friendship group with Armenia and supported this country, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Co-Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

He outlined one of the dubious points related to the adoption of this resolution.

"If other documents were adopted through internet voting in the European Parliament, then why exactly this document, based on a smear campaign against Azerbaijan and containing absurd statements, was adopted by the show of hands vote? This was done to prevent all MEPs to be involved in the voting process, which proves once again that the ultimate goal of pro-Armenian members was the adoption of this resolution by all means," Ganjaliyev noted.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament on January 18 contains anti-Azerbaijani statements that are slanderous and in no way reflect the reality.