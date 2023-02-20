Azerbaijan begins design of villages in Jabrayil, Gubadli regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The design of villages in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Gubadli districts has begun, Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli districts Vahid Hajiyev told reporters during a media tour of the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to him, a preliminary draft of villages in Jabrayil and Gubadli has been developed.

"All this should happen in stages. And the construction work will take at least a year and a half. In general, construction work on these territories and the resettlement of residents will be carried out within the framework of the State Program for 2022-2026. During this period, it is planned to relocate thousands of people to these areas," he added.

Moreover, it was also noted that the earthwork had been completed by 90 percent as part of the construction of the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway. This road will open access to the Gorus-Sisian road [in Armenia]. Also, it will provide a second exit to East Zangazur. The road will be ready and commissioned in May-June this year.

Construction of the highway has started following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, including the Gubadli district, from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.