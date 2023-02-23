Time to wrap up freak show in European Parliament?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. In search of support for its absurd and unfounded claims against Azerbaijan, this time Armenia resorted to European separatists, Trend reports.

A member of the French parliament, Corsican politician, and former President of the European Free Alliance, and the initiator of the "friendship group with Karabakh Armenians", François Alfonsi visited Armenia's capital, Yerevan.

Accompanied by the Hungarian parliamentarian, a member of the "friendship group with Karabakh Armenians" Attila Ara-Kovacs, the other co-chairman of this "group" French MP Sylvie Guillaume and other officials, he visited the memorial complex erected "in memory" of the so-called "Armenian Genocide".

Among the other companions of the European MPs was also the chairman of the European office of "Hay Dat" ["Armenian Question"] of the Dashnaktsutyun party [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] Gaspar Karapetyan, responsible for special programs of the central office of "Hay Dat" Gevorg Ghukasyan and Director of the office Egine Evinyan.

Later on, François Alfonsi tweeted the following: "A century later, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are preparing for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh: the blockade of the Lachin road, which is vital for Armenians, and the stopping of the supply of natural gas and electricity... The country is emptying, and preparations for an attack are underway. Support the Armenian people!"

A little later, the other MEPs, namely, Peter van Dalen (Netherlands), Lars Patrick Berg (Germany), François-Xavier Bellamy (France) and Andrey Kovatchev (Bulgaria) submitted a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, with a call to "protect the Karabakh Armenians from the Baku fascists."

Even though the initiators of this "voyage" are Dashnaks, the author of the statements is François Alfonsi. This 69-year-old Corsican politician is not only an extreme separatist and radical, but also the type of politician who changes his political views quite easily and quickly. Alfonsi, who was President of the European Free Alliance (EFA) for five long years, is considered one of the prominent officials of Corsican separatists, as well as one of the most popular figures of separatists in the countries of the EU.

Along with Dashnaktsutyun and Armenian Diaspora organizations in France, the Kurdish terrorist PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] is a major source of funding for his activities.

For instance, on February 15, when the members of the PKK broke into the building of the EP and chanted slogans such as "Death to Türkiye!", "Free our fellow convicts!", "PKK is not a terrorist organization!", Alfonsi simply took their photographs and then posted them on his Twitter account with the following text: "Kurdish activists entered the European Parliament and disrupted the vote. Their demands for support from Europe are fair! The PKK should be excluded from the list of terrorist organizations!".

Although Alfonsi relentlessly repeats that he is indeed a "pragmatic and democratic politician", he still remains an ordinary, primitive radical separatist. The EFA, which he was president of, defines itself as a political structure that defends the rights of national minorities in European countries seeking political sovereignty or independence of the country or region in which they live, or wishing to achieve self-government, it still is a union that supports separatism in Europe in every possible way.

EFA, a member of the Greens–European Free Alliance (Greens/EFA), was represented in the EP by 5 MPs - François Alfonsi (France), Tatyana Zhdanok (Latvia), Jordi Solé (Spain), Diana Riba (Spain) and Piernicola Pedicini (Italy).

All of them, without exception, closely "cooperate" with Dashnaktsutyun and Armenian Diaspora organizations in Europe. This "activity" has reached the point that Ara Musayan, who is responsible for the "financial support" of these would-be MPs in the central office of "Hay Dat" complained last month to the Paris representative of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party [Democratic Liberal Party], Poghos Arustamyan, that "too much money is being spent on these people, but the level of efficiency is very low."

A vivid example of this kind of activity is François Alfonsi himself, who apparently doesn't understand that "Nagorno-Karabakh" is a political atavism and no longer a valid term. Moreover, he talks about the "Baku fascists" and writes that Karabakh Armenians are in a "blockade" and that there is some sort of "attack" going on.

The set of claims in Alfonsi's statement is meaningless, as is the "friendship group with Karabakh Armenians" initiated by him, which serves the specific interests of Armenians. Nevertheless, the Corsican parliamentarian does not want to admit that he is driven by the most primitive feelings of greed, and political mercantilism.

Hopefully, after the 2024 election, the number of adequate people among MEPs will change for the better.