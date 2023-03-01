Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino, who is paying a visit to the country, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of Azerbaijan-IOM cooperation, and exchanged opinions on international migration issues, as well as on prospects for the development of further collaboration in this field.

