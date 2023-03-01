Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 1 March 2023 19:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino, who is paying a visit to the country, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of Azerbaijan-IOM cooperation, and exchanged opinions on international migration issues, as well as on prospects for the development of further collaboration in this field.

Will be updated

Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, IOM director general discuss co-op on migration (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more