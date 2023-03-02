French President Macron's current policy should be stopped - head of delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Given the crimes committed in Algeria, as well as the current policy of French President Macron, we see that they cannot stop, but they need to be stopped, Head of the New Caledonia Delegation Mickael Forrest told Trend.

"Considering the geopolitical changes in Africa and the Pacific region, as well as the colonial policy of France in the above-mentioned territories, and in Caledonia, they reduce the local population via artificial migration. It's not just that, but also that France continues to encroach on our natural resources," he said.

"Azerbaijan's tough position in this matter is very important for us from the point of view of our sovereignty. As part of the Non-Aligned Movement, which Azerbaijan chairs, we hope that these issues will not remain on paper, but will become a reality," he added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.