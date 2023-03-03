Azerbaijani FM, UN General Assembly's president discuss regional situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi during the Contact Group Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Bayramov thanked Kőrösi for participating in the Summit organized under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan. The minister also updated him on the situation in the region, reconstruction work conducted on liberated lands, the existing landmine threat, and steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia.

Kőrösi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the invitation and outlined the increased role of the Non-Aligned Movement during the country's chairmanship. He highly commended the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and the globally significant initiatives put forward by the country related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest and the UN agenda, as well as the current regional situation.