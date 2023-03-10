Armenia still not eliminating its military-oriented groups, Azerbaijani FM tells UN Sec Gen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Armenia hasn’t prevented incitement of hatred and discrimination against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds on its territory, neither liquidated such military-oriented groups as "VoMa" and "POGA", Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice on the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination dated December 7, 2021.

In the letter from the minister to the UN Secretary-General it was noted that Armenia has not yet implemented the decision of the International Court of Justice

The letter notes that, contrary to the court decision, Armenia did not prevent the incitement of hatred and discrimination against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds.