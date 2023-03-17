Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on civilians' death from mine explosion in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement in connection with the death of two civilians in the liberated Yusifjanli village of Aghdam district as a result of a mine explosion, the Ombudsman Office told Trend.

The statement strongly condemned Armenia's mine terror against Azerbaijan.

"For almost 30 years, Armenia not only kept the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation but also massively mined them in order to kill civilians. Unfortunately, as a result of numerous mine explosions which occurred since the liberation of our lands from occupation, a total of 286 people became victims of mine terror, 48 of them died,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Armenia not only does not provide our country with accurate maps of the location of the mines it has laid over the past period but also continues its provocations, polluting the liberated territories with mines, which poses serious danger to the lives of civilians and the military servicemen.

In the statement the Ombudsman also called on the international community, including human rights protection organizations, to take a strong position on this issue in order to protect human rights and freedoms.

The mine explosion took place on March 16, as a result of which residents of the Aghdam district’s Safarli village Israil Hasanov (born 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born 1987) were killed.

Yusifjanli village was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.