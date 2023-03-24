Laying illegal roads in Azerbaijani Karabakh economic region is unacceptable - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Illegal Armenian armed formations remaining in the territory of Azerbaijan [in violation of trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, continue their unlawful activities, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, it was determined that in order to carry out military transportation to the combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations, a new Khankendi-Kosalar-Mirzalar-Turshsu road, passing to the north of the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, is being laid with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.

The gross violation of the provisions of the trilateral statement by the Armenian side by the illegal activities in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as non-fulfillment of the duties assigned to the peacekeeping forces, create the basis for the growth of tension in the region, the ministry emphasized.

The Armenian leadership bears all responsibility for possible casualties as a result of such provocations and illegal activities, added the ministry.

Previously, the movement of a convoy carrying out illegal military transportation along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road for the illegal Armenian military formations in Karabakh was once again noticed.