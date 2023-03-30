President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new administrative building of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the building.

The 33-storey building designed in modern and postmodern style is 125 meters tall.

The building has 254 rooms and provides workplace for 537 employees. It houses a conference hall, meeting rooms, canteens and a control room.