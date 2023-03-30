Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 30 March 2023 14:05 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new administrative building of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the building.

The 33-storey building designed in modern and postmodern style is 125 meters tall.

The building has 254 rooms and provides workplace for 537 employees. It houses a conference hall, meeting rooms, canteens and a control room.

President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more