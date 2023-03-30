Prevention of illegal activities of Armenia - Azerbaijan's sovereign right, MFA says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Prevention of the illegal activities of Armenia is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting upon the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a government meeting on March 30, Trend reports.

Hajizada called unacceptable the statements of Armenian prime minister regarding the appropriate control measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army without the use of any force, in order to suppress the intentions of Armenia to use the roads north of the Lachin-Khankendi road, on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, for illegal activities in order to further aggravate the situation and committing possible provocations by transferring weapons and ammunition to the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to the spokesperson, the illegal activities include active engagement in transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], and Azerbaijan is determined to take all necessary measures to prevent these activities, the spokesperson added.

Previously, Hajizada said that the Armenian side should renounce its territorial claims to Azerbaijan.