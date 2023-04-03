Azerbaijan climbs in Global Soft Power Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan has climbed 20 spots in the Global Soft Power Index 2023 by the level of influence, Trend reports via the index.

The country took 57th place out of 121, while among the European countries, Azerbaijan occupied 29th place.

The USA, the UK, and Germany took the top three positions in the index. In addition, among the countries of Asia, Japan is the leader of the Global Soft Power Index (4th place in the global ranking). Furthermore, Brazil leads among the countries of Latin America (31st place), and the UAE rose to the 10th position, which is the highest position in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of countries' presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage. These include the following: familiarity, reputation, influence, and performance on the core 8 soft power pillars (business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, and sustainable future).

The Global Soft Power Index is based on the most comprehensive and wide-ranging research program of its kind, with responses gathered from over 100,000 people across more than 100 countries, surveying perceptions of 121 nation brands from around the world.