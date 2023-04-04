Agreement between Azerbaijan, Montenegro on air communication approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. An agreement between Azerbaijan and Montenegro on air communication has been approved, Trend reports.

At today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, a bill was discussed on the approval of an intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

After discussions, the document was put to the vote and approved.

In February 2023, an air transport agreement between Azerbaijan and Montenegro was signed with the participation of the Vice-President of the Government of Montenegro and Minister of Capital Investments Ervin Ibrahimović.

Earlier, it was noted that Montenegro is open to investments from Azerbaijan in the development of the country's green energy.