British MP gets acquainted with de-mining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament, Bob Blackman, observed the de-mining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam during his visit to the country last week, Trend reports via his tweet.

"More than 1 million land mines were laid by Armenian forces, now brave people are removing them so liberated territories can be used for residential building and agriculture," said Blackman.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), 24 anti-personnel landmines, 74 anti-tank mines, and 298 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from April 3 through April 8, 2023.