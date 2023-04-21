Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation on Women, Peace and Security agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Head of Azerbaijan's delegation to NATO Jafar Huseynzade has held a meeting with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security (WPS), Irene Fellin, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"We discussed issues of cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan on the agenda of the WPS, as well as issues related to the high-level conference to be held this fall in Baku," the publication says.

The foundation for cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO was laid through the signing of a program-document within the framework of the Partnership for Peace on May 4, 1994. Azerbaijan was one of the 27 OSCE member countries to join the program.