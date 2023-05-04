We are planning to invest substantial amount of money to create distribution network in Albania - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. Romania already started this year. So, Greece, Italy, Bulgaria already started. In Albania, we are in the stage of negotiations of investment in gas distribution network, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“So, Albania is a transitor, but it doesn't have gas distribution network. So, we are planning to invest substantial amount of money to create this distribution network. I was in Sofia just several days ago to attend the inauguration of the Solidarity Ring. So, Slovakia is joining. So, if now we export to six countries, within one year if everything goes according to the schedule, without force majeure, it can be 10. This is not the end,” the head of state noted.