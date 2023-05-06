NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via the tweet of the NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia Javier Colomina.

Colomina welcomed “tangible progress” towards a durable peace agreement in Washington after four days of meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

On May 1-4, 2023, negotiations were held in Arlington (Virginia) between Bayramov and Mirzoyan.

The ministers and the members of the delegation accompanying them reached mutual agreement on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations. At the same time they recognized that positions on some key issues still diverge.