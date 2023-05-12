Armenian Armed Forces shell positions of Azerbaijani army from artillery installations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Armenian Armed Forces have shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army from artillery installations, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

On May 12, at about 18:00 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian forces from positions in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar district shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army with D-30 howitzers and mortars.

According to the ministry, the units of the army are taking adequate retaliatory measures, and have no losses among the personnel and equipment.