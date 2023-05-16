Sharing positive experience - goal of Non-Aligned Movement's countries, chairman says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The goal of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries is to share their positive experience, Member of the Egyptian Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Alorabi said during his speech at the international conference themed "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a complex and changing global context," Trend reports.

"Some political threats, terrorism, climate change, the food crisis recognize no borders. We must counter this by applying a comprehensive approach. Today's event in Baku can be a new beginning for discussing broader issues important for the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement," Alorabi said.

The international conference themed "From Bandung to Baku: the Non-Aligned Movement in a complex and changing global context" has started its work in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

It is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NAM member countries, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as by local experts.