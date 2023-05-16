Reaching peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia is not conclusion of normalization process - Director of LINKS Europe (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan is working to promote the normalization process with Armenia, Dennis Sammut, Director of LINKS Europe, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"I think that the peace agreement is the first step. The parties are discussing a number of issues, agreements are being reached. All this gives impetus to the normalization process. Everyone sees and knows that peace should be not just on paper, but between the authorities and the peoples," Sammut said.

The international conference themed "From Bandung to Baku: the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in a complex and changing global context" has started its work in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

It is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NAM member countries, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as by local experts.