Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with Chairman of House of Representatives of Egyptian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament of the House of Representatives Hanafy Ali El-Gebali, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The participation of the Egyptian delegation in a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was noted at the meeting.

The current level of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt was highly appreciated, the role of the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries was emphasized.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for expanding the Azerbaijani-Egyptian mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.