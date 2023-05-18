Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Agreement on establishment of Azerbaijani-Uzbek investment fund approved

Politics Materials 18 May 2023 15:51 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the "On approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Fund", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Fund on February 24, 2023, in Tashkent, has been approved.

