BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Calling on Azerbaijan and Armenia for peace, the mediators continue to ignore the destructive actions of Armenia, which is trying in every way to damage the normalization process, as well as Armenia's armed formations in Karabakh.

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of May 10, from positions in the Zod direction of Basarkechar district subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intense shelling from various types of small arms, deliberately committing a provocation.

Despite the warnings, since the morning of May 11, the Armenian armed forces, further escalating the situation, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army from the mentioned positions.

Immediately after, another unsuccessful similar attempt by Armenia took place. Units of the Armenian armed forces on May 14, at 20:30 (GMT+4) from positions in the direction of the Yenikend settlement of Basarkechar district shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region with 60 mm mortars.

Thus, Armenia is not interested in peace and continues to demonstrate it at every opportunity.

This provocation was evidenced on the eve of the meeting scheduled for May 14 between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels with the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In a statement by Charles Michel following the meeting, it was noted that the main attention was paid to the process of normalization of relations between the two countries.

"After the recent negotiations on a peace treaty held in the US, this momentum should be maintained, and decisive steps should be taken to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan continues to miss chances on normalizing relations between two countries.

In turn, Azerbaijan, by promoting peace agenda, is achieving its goals step by step.