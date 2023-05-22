Baku hosting conference jointly organized by Azerbaijani Parliament, OSCE PA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Baku is hosting a conference themed "Role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through the green economy, transport coordination and sustainable development", Trend reports

The conference is being held under the joint organization of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, and other persons are taking part in the event.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the "Role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".