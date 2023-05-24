Azerbaijani Parliament Chair Sahiba Gafarova arrives on official visit to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova have arrived in Belgrade an official visit to the Republic of Serbia on 24 May, Trend reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

Delegation including, amongst others, Parliamentary Committee Chairman Sadig Gurbanov, Head of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Inter-Parliamentary Connexions WG Malahat Ibrahimghizi and MP Aliabbas Salahzade, were greeted at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Head of the Friendship Group for Azerbaijan in Serbia’s Narodna Skupština Dušan Marić and Azerbaijani Ambassador in Belgrade Kamil Khasiyev.

As part of the visit, the Milli Majlis Chair is to meet with the President of the Republic of Serbia as well as with the Speaker and the Prime Minister of the Narodna Skupština. The delegation will visit the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade and take part in the event celebrating the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 28 May.