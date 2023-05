BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Al-Jaber Twin Towers in Doha, Qatar are illuminated with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan in honor of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

The words "Happy Independence Day" are projected on the building. The projection also depicts a kharibulbul flower, which has become one of the symbols of the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation.