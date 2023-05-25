Dutch writer hopes for recognition of Khojaly genocide by Netherlands

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 25. Dutch writer Henry Van Rens told Trend he hopes for a recognition of the Khojaly genocide by the Netherlands.

Rens made the remark on the sidelines of the 2nd International Humanitarian Conference on Mine Clearance in Aghdam.

"I’m glad to come to Karabakh for the third time, and now I’m completing my book about Karabakh. I’m writing this book because people in the Netherlands don’t know anything about Azerbaijan, Karabakh,” he said. “This is a history book that will cover a 400,000-year period up to the present day. I tried to include everything that happened during the past period, it will be a big book - nearly 420 pages.”

Speaking about the conference, the writer noted that the whole world, including the Netherlands, needs to know about it.

"The conference is attended by 200 people from 51 countries. Armenians have committed crimes not only in Khojaly but also in many other places in Karabakh," Rens added.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this genocide, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.