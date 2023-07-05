Armenia - last country to criticize its neighbors for violating human rights - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Armenia is the last country to criticize the neighboring countries and lecture them on the issues pertaining to human rights, Azerbaijani MP, Director of Baku Network expert platform, Tural Ganjaliyev said at the 30th Annual Session of the OSCE PA Committee in Vancouver, Trend reports.

"We do not, and nobody should accept criticism on human rights from Armenia, the country that bears full responsibility for unleashing the war and perpetrating aggression against Azerbaijan, which has a solid track of human rights violation at home and internationally; carried out ethnic cleansing on a massive scale; committing other heinous crimes during the conflict; advocating undisguised racist ideology," he said.

Ganjaliyev also noted that Azerbaijani delegation is not in a position to support the Vancouver Declaration and disassociates itself from it.

"It will only harm the peace process. It will also negatively affect our resolve to use the assembly as a platform to build confidence and trust at the parliamentary level," he added.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Declaration includes a provision suggesting that the rights and security of the Armenian minority residing in Azerbaijan's Karabakh should be ensured through "close cooperation" with the international community. This item directly contradicts the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as it pertains to an internal matter of the country.