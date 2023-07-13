President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Montenegro, and extend my best wishes.

We are pleased with the development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro intergovernmental relations. Today, there are good opportunities for the further expansion of relations between our countries in a number of areas, especially cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

I believe that we will continue joint efforts to strengthen our traditionally friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Montenegro everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.