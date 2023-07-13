We are pleased with development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. We are pleased with the development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro intergovernmental relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Trend reports.

"Today, there are good opportunities for the further expansion of relations between our countries in a number of areas, especially cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

I believe that we will continue joint efforts to strengthen our traditionally friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest," President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.