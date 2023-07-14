Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

Politics Materials 14 July 2023 08:23 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 13, at 22:35 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In addition, on July 14 at 01:10 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, fired at the positions pf the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Khojaly region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more