Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 13, at 22:35 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In addition, on July 14 at 01:10 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, fired at the positions pf the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Khojaly region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.