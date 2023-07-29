Agreement on establishment of trade union organization of Turkic States signed in Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. A joint meeting of the trade unions of the Turkic states was held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on July 29, Trend reports.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation, the Kazakh Federation of Trade Unions, Turkish Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan.

The meeting participants honored memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity with a minute of silence.

Welcoming the guests, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation, MP Sattar Mehbaliyev emphasized the symbolic significance of holding the event in Shusha, a sacred and cherished place for the Azerbaijani people.

Then, an agreement on the establishment of the Trade Union Organization of the Turkic States was signed during the event.

At the signing ceremony, Mehbaliyev stated that the aim of establishing the organization is to unite efforts for the effective protection of workers' interests, labor rights, and the freedom of union activities, as well as their place and role in society.

"The establishment of the Trade Union Organization of Turkic States will deepen comprehensive cooperation between the trade unions of our countries and make a significant contribution to the joint protection of workers' rights and interests," he said. "Together, we'll strive to ensure labor rights, improve the standard of living, and demonstrate solidarity in the fight against the infringement of union members' interests."

"The activities of the Trade Union Organization of Turkic States, like the Organization of Turkic States, will be effective and contribute to bringing our countries and peoples closer together, expanding ties in all spheres," he added.

Following the event, the guests, who visited Shusha, were informed about the damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments, and observed the ongoing reconstruction work in the city.