Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 September 2023 10:29 (UTC +04:00)
Western Azerbaijan Community sharply denounces Armenian Prime Minister's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. "We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community, strongly condemn the fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed territorial claims to the Azerbaijan Republic on September 2, 2023, making a congratulatory address on the anniversary of the adoption of the "Declaration of Independence of Nagorno-Karabakh", said Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

Such a position of the Prime Minister, in addition to disrespect for the norms and principles of international law, shows an immeasurable level of hypocrisy in the policy of Armenia, the statement said.

