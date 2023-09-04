Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Army staging combat training (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 September 2023 17:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Army staging combat training (PHOTO)

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. As part of the combat training week and in accordance with the training program for 2023, the Azerbaijani Army is hosting competitions at the battalion, company, division, and battery levels, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"The main purpose of the competitions is to maintain the combat readiness of the units at a high level, to improve the practical skills of the military personnel, and to increase the healthy competitive determination of the servicemen," the ministry said.

The winning teams will be awarded in accordance with the competitions' results, added the ministry.

