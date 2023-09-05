Azerbaijani army stays on schedule within new training period plan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Competitions and trainings continue in the Azerbaijani Army in connection with the start of the new training period, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"In accordance with the plan, the units, having left the points of permanent deployment, are moving to training centers and training grounds. The main purpose of the competitions is to improve the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as to maintain a high level of combat training," the ministry said.

Earlier on August 24, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the multinational Agile Spirit 2023 military exercise held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The main emphasis in the international exercises was placed on ensuring combat coordination in the course of interoperability actions, the exchange of experience, the improvement of professionalism, and the combat skills of military personnel.