Training held as part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. As part of the NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), National Defense University of Azerbaijan hosted training on improvement of teachers-instructors, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The main purpose of the conducted training is to train leading instructors, to improve the knowledge and skills of the teaching staff of the National Defense University. It should be noted that the training will last until September 8," the ministry said.

Back in July, a delegation led by Major General Stefan Fix, Headquarters Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFC Brunssum) Deputy Chief of Staff for Support, visited Baku in accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023.

The delegation paid a visit to Azerbaijan's National Defense University.

Major General Stefan Fix noted that the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army have demonstrated their results in all fields, including the field of military education.