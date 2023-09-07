Azerbaijan awards local journalist with "Shohrat" Order - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Flora Khalilova was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for long-year productive work in the public life of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Khalilova is an Azerbaijani journalist, member of Azerbaijan Writers' Union and Azerbaijan Journalists' Union.

On March 4, 2013, she was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Journalist" by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for productive work in the field of journalism.