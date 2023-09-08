Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan names number of families resettled in lands liberated from Armenian occupation

Politics Materials 8 September 2023 18:06 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. As of today, 108 families (526 people) have been resettled in Agali village of Zangilan district, 20 families (90 people) in Talish village of Terter district, 247 families (956 people) in Lachin, 70 families (247 people) in Fuzuli, and 20 families (88 people) in Zabukh village of Lachin district, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

It was noted that the process of returning the population to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of the I State Program "Big Return," approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, continues.

Yesterday, another group of former internally displaced persons, 25 families, returned to the restored town of Fuzuli.

