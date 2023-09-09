Inter-Parliamentary Working Group urges Canadian Parliament not sour ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Canadian Parliament should be watchful of Armenia's inflammatory statements, publicly affirm its support for the peace process, and refrain from acting in a way that might damage these connections, the Working Group for Azerbaijani-Canadian Inter-Parliamentary Relations said, Trend reports.

"As members of the Working Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations between Azerbaijan and Canada, we are outraged by the most recent declaration made by the so-called "Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group." The so-called group in the Canadian Parliament made a declaration that defies international law's norms and principles and disrespects Azerbaijan's sovereign rights. It is also regretful that this remark was made in the Canadian Parliament on behalf of a fictitious group known as the "Friendship Group"", said the working group.

While Armenia and its protectors, as well as revanchist forces supporting them, are working around the clock to thwart Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure peace and security in the region while large-scale reconstruction work is being done in the areas that have been freed from occupation by separatist forces holding Armenian residents hostage.

Azerbaijan has appointed a special representative to conduct negotiations with the Armenians living in Karabakh as well as facilitate the reintegration of these Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society. In particular, President Ilham Aliyev guaranteed the protection of the cultural, religious, educational, and municipal rights of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

According to the Working Group for Azerbaijani-Canadian Inter-Parliamentary Relations, the separatist regime in the Karabakh region ignores Azerbaijan's proposals and even blocks the Aghdam-Khankendi road in order to prevent the implementation of these proposals—the delivery of food cargo to Armenian residents sent by the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society.

One of the proposals put forward by Azerbaijan is that if the Aghdam-Khankendi road is opened, the Lachin road will also be used. This proposal was confirmed not only by Azerbaijan but also by international partners, as well as during the recent discussions held within the framework of the UN Security Council.

The separatist regime in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which is currently supported by Armenia, is a tool used to conceal ethnic cleansing and the occupation by Armenia of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

"The presence of such a "group" in parliament contradicts Canada's position in the field of foreign policy and the norms and principles of international law, which we consider wrong," the statement said.