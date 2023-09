BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva spoke on the recently discovered and exhumed in the villages of Melikahmedli in Gubadli district and Veynali in Zangilan district, Trend reports.

"More human remains, presumably belonging to persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war were found," she said.

The relevant bodies will take appropriate measures and carry out work to establish their identity.

Will be updated