President Ilham Aliyev enjoys popularity in Tajikistan - CSS

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. President Ilham Aliyev enjoys great authority in Tajikistan, the Head of the Information Department of the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Zubaydullo Davlatov told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev is participating in our forum today as an honorary guest. This is a recognition of the merits of President Ilham Aliyev in strengthening relations with the countries of Central Asia, in particular, between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan," he said at the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Davlatov noted that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are friendly countries.

"We have a lot in common. In addition to historical ties, our countries also share interests in politics, economics, trade, and security. Both Azerbaijan and Tajikistan (in the South Caucasus and Central Asia) face terrorist threats. Moreover, both countries face challenges in the environmental sphere. Our relations are at a high level, but there is potential for further strengthening cooperation," he said.

Davlatov also highlighted the possible introduction of a visa for the countries participating in the Silk Road project, similar to the Schengen visa.

"This includes Azerbaijan and all the countries of Central Asia. This will significantly increase the trade turnover between these countries, as all economic and logistical barriers will be eliminated," he said.