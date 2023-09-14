Azerbaijan modernizing Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 September 2023 15:43 (UTC +04:00)
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. We are modernizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to meet the rising demand for cargo transportation through the East-West route, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

“The cargo volume via that road will be increased from 1 to 5 million tons. In parallel to that, the capacity of the Baku Trade Port is also being expanded from current 15 to 25 million tons,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

