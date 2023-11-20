Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenian armed forces train civilians on drone use for military purposes - Azerbaijani MoD

Politics Materials 20 November 2023 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Armenian armed forces train civilians on drone use for military purposes - Azerbaijani MoD

Follow Trend on

Aydan Mammadova
Aydan Mammadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Armenian armed forces conducted drills for civilians on the use of drones for military purposes, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a joint briefing of the Foreign and Defense Ministries, Trend reports.

"After the 44-day war, more than 10,000 anti-personnel and more than 3,000 anti-tank mines were detected in the territories liberated from occupation. Until the anti-terrorist activities conducted on September 19, weapons continued to be transported to these areas by illegal means. Moreover, the Armenian Armed Forces conducted drone drills for civilians so that they could use these drones to attack Azerbaijan's military and civilian infrastructure," he said.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more