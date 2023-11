BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A flashmob has been held at an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku, Trend reports.

At the event, representatives of countries affected by French colonization attached their flags to the map.

The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

