BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Amendments have been made to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Forensic Expert Activity", Trend reports.

According to the information, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

The decree authorizes the Azerbaijani Defenсe Ministry to participate in the process of forensic psychiatric examinations.

